LAKEVIEW: A 28-year-old Lakeview woman is one of two women charged with various offences following separate collisions at the same time on April 20.

In a release on April 21, Halifax District RCMP said they responded to two motor vehicle collisions at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, one in Westphal and the other on Highway 101 near Exit 4b.

In the collision in Westphal it involved two vehicles, said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, spokesman with Halifax District RCMP. It took place on Lake Major Road.

“The investigation determined that a red Chevrolet Cruze left the road and struck a silver Chevrolet Cruze, which was parked on the shoulder of the road with three occupants,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

He said the driver of the red Cruze, a 28-year-old female from Lakeview, is facing Impaired Driving related charges.

The woman will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the occupants of both vehicles were checked by EHS and did not require medical attention.

In the second collision, which took place on the westbound ramp of Exit 4B on Highway 101, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra left the road, struck a light pole then struck the overpass before coming to a stop.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the 39-year-old female driver—who’s community was unknown—was transported by EHS to the QEII hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As a result, she was issued a Summary Offence Ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for texting while operating a motor vehicle.

