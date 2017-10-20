Local company partners with Habitat ReStore

FALL RIVER: Habitat ReStore in Dartmouth is joining forces with a Fall River, family-owned junk removal business.

In a release on it’s facebook page, Habitat ReStore announced they were partnering with “one of the top junk removal teams in Halifax – Junk Works.” The ReStore is a Habitat for Humanity affiliate.

Junk Works Halifax is owned and operated by the Willison family, who live in Fall River.

“They provide fast and eco-friendly junk removal services, while at the same time delivering excellent customer service,” said the release.

The partnership between Junk Works Halifax and the non-profit organization will help those donors who are currently being turned away upon requesting a last minute or very large donation pickup from the ReStore.

Of course, we don’t want to turn anyone away, so therein lies one of the benefits of our new collaboration with Junk Works,” said the release. “If you have a last minute pick-up request that we can’t accommodate, we will refer you to Junk Works, who in turn will bring all the donated items to us and give you the best rate possible.

“The team at Junk Works will also collect the donor’s information for an optional tax-receipt once their item sells – it’s a win-win-win.”

The release said with a 60 per cent plus recycle rate on all jobs they complete. They also happen to have some of the biggest trucks in town (up to three tons of carrying capacity and over six pick-up trucks in size) for those trying to donate multiple pieces of furniture at one time.

“We are very happy to be partnering with Junk Works Halifax to help make donating to ReStore easy and valuable for everyone,” the release concluded.

