FALL RIVER: Three members of the Fall River and Area Lions Club were recognized for their 100 years of service to their community.

At the club’s monthly supper meeting on Feb. 22 at the LWF Community Hall, the Lions Club welcomed District Governor Claire Brunelle, from Antigonish, in to speak. She spoke about Lionism and the many accolades and accomplishments they have had over the past year.

She spoke about the Lions motto “We Serve” and how that does indeed ring true for the Fall River-based club.

That is evident as three of its members were recognized with Chevrons, presented by Brunelle, during the supper meeting, which was also attended by members from the Sackville Lions Club.

Honoured with 25 year chevrons were Lion Bill Horne and Lion John Bona, while Lion John Boudreau was recognized for 50 years of Lionism.

Brunelle also presented King Lion Kirk Stephen with a banner recognizing her visit to the club.

The club—which meets the second and fourth Wednesday of every month–is currently recruiting for new members. If you would like to find out more about the club or join up stop by the Thursday night wing nights that the club holds from 6-10 pm at the LWF Hall, or contact King Lion Kirk Stephen.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com