FALL RIVER: Three members of the Fall River and Area Lions Club were recognized for their 100 years of service to their community.

Lions District Governor Claire Brunelle speaks at the Fall River club’s dinner meeting on Feb. 22. (Healey photo)

At the club’s monthly supper meeting on Feb. 22 at the LWF Community Hall, the Lions Club welcomed District Governor Claire Brunelle, from Antigonish, in to speak. She spoke about Lionism and the many accolades and accomplishments they have had over the past year.

She spoke about the Lions motto “We Serve” and how that does indeed ring true for the Fall River-based club.

That is evident as three of its members were recognized with Chevrons, presented by Brunelle, during the supper meeting, which was also attended by members from the Sackville Lions Club.

Honoured with 25 year chevrons were Lion Bill Horne and Lion John Bona, while Lion John Boudreau was recognized for 50 years of Lionism.

Brunelle also presented King Lion Kirk Stephen with a banner recognizing her visit to the club.

DG Claire Brunelle presents Lion John Bona with his 25 year Chevron (Healey photo)
Lion Bill Horne is presented with his 25 year Chevron by Lions DG Claire Brunelle. (Healey photo)
DG Claire Brunelle presents Lion John Boudreau with his 50 year Chevron. (Healey photo)

The club—which meets the second and fourth Wednesday of every month–is currently recruiting for new members. If you would like to find out more about the club or join up stop by the Thursday night wing nights that the club holds from 6-10 pm at the LWF Hall, or contact King Lion Kirk Stephen.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

