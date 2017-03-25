FALL RIVER: Several local soccer players represented Soccer Nova Scotia on their respective under 13 and under 14 girls and boys soccer teams at a week-long combine/shocase tournament, hosted by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Whitecaps are one of Canada’s three teams in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Representing the Fall River area on the Under 14 boys was Josh Rhuland from Windsor Junction; and Daniel Kerry from Dartmouth, while on the Under 13 boys Ethan Larson was the lone local player.

On the girls side, Fall River sisters Grace and Ellie Lancaster lined up on their respective age group teams, with Grace on the Under-14 team and Ellie on the Under-13 team.

Joining Grace on the U14 squad was Brenna Kennedy of Fletchers Lake, while Emma Crowe joined Ellie as the local representation on the U14 team.

In game action for the U14, they finished with two wins–2-1 over B.C. and 2-0 over Alberta–and a pair of draws–one being 3-3 against a second Alberta team. The second draw score was not posted.

For the U13 girls, they led 3-1 at half and won 4-2 over Alberta; then rallied from 4-2 down to Manitoba for an exhilarating 5-4 victory; defeated B.C. 2-1; and shutout Alberta North 2-0. That means they finished 4-0 in their week of games.

The U13 girls also had the chance to have lunch with recently retired Canadian women’s soccer team fullback Rhian Wilkinson, a two-time bronze medal winner at the Olympics.

The U14 represented the province well, but lost in all four games they played in, including 3-0 to Alberta South on March 21.

Meanwhile, the U13 boys won games 1-0 over Saskatchewan and 2-0 over Newfoundland and Labrador, but suffered 5-0 and 6-0 defeats to B.C. and Manitoba, respectively.

