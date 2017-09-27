Locals earn Joey Awards nominations

FALL RIVER: Three actors from the Fall River area have earned nominations for their roles on TV and in a film.

Max Humphreys of Miller Lake West; Lewis Coverdale of Fall River, a 2016 Lockview High graduate; and Kassidy Mattera of Fall River saw their names on the nominee lists when the Joey Awards unveiled it’s 2017 nominations on Sept. 19.

The Joey Awards goal is to reward young actors and actresses in Canada for their hard work and dedication to their craft, it’s website says. They provide a red carpet awards gala, where each nominee will be recognized during a parade of stars. The awards recognizes even the smallest of roles and bookings, as no role is ever insignificant.

By honoring the young performers, they also are bringing family and friends together to spend a quality day with one another, promoting how important the support of these people are in a child performer’s life.

Humphrey’s is nominated for Best Principal or Supporting Actor in a Feature Film for his role in “Weirdo’s.”

“I’m honoured to be nominated along with an amazing group of fellow actors,” said Humphreys in a twitter interview. “It means that someone felt that my work was worthy of this award. Even if I don’t win, being recognized is very important.”

Coverdale earned a nomination for his role on CBC TV’s hit show, “Mr. D” in the Best Recurring Principal or Guest Star Actor in a TV Series Age 13 years & Over category.

Meanwhile, Mattera was nominated in the Best Actress Series Regular/Lead category for her role as Lucy on “Mr. D.”She won a 2016 Joey Award for the role.

She was grateful to earn yet another nomination for the role on Mr. D.

“To receive recognition for your work is very exciting and inspiring,” said Mattera in an email interview. “It’s also fun to get together with other young actors across Canada who are doing amazing things in the industry.”

Mattera was equally as excited about Humphreys and Coverdale getting nominated as her own.

“I’m excited that Max and Lewis are nominated because they are both very talented actors and I’m rooting for them to win,” she said. “Nova Scotia Film industry is such a supportive community, with lots of talented people. I’m thrilled for all of the NS nominees and wish them all the best.”

