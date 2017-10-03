Lockview wins boys golf title

Pat Healey
FALL RIVER: The Lockview High School boys golf team captured the provincial Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation title during the championship on Oct. 2.

At Paragon, Brady Margeson defeated Jake Wambolt of CPA in the first playoff hole to defend the title as the Dragons repeated as back-to-back champions.

Josh Moore, Jordie Cooper, and Ben Thomander all had solid rounds to help contribute to the victory.

Here the team, and coach/LHS Athletic Director Stephen Wilcox pose with the banner. (Submitted photo)

 

