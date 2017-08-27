LWF Mets nab Mosquito ball title

WINDSOR JUNCTION: In an all LWF (Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River) Minor Baseball championship final for the Mosquito Division 1, it was the LWF Mets coming out on top.

The Mets beat LWF rival the LWF Blue Jays 8-1 behind a five-run first inning. But after that they were shuttered to just three runs as the two teams settled in for the game.

Following the rough first inning, the pitching on both sides showed what many expected–a close, tight affair between two evenly matched squads.

Congrats LWF Mets on the title and the Blue Jays on a great summer of ball.