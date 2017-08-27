LWF Mets nab Mosquito ball title

By
Pat Healey
-
The LWF Mets are Mosquito champs. (Submitted photo)
The Mets with the trophy (Submitted photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: In an all LWF (Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River) Minor Baseball championship final for the Mosquito Division 1, it was the LWF Mets coming out on top.

The Mets beat LWF rival the LWF Blue Jays 8-1 behind a five-run first inning. But after that they were shuttered to just three runs as the two teams settled in for the game.

Following the rough first inning, the pitching on both sides showed what many expected–a close, tight affair between two evenly matched squads.

Congrats LWF Mets on the title and the Blue Jays on a great summer of ball.

 

SHARE
Previous articleCanada Games roundup
Next articleGetting a head start on reading
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR