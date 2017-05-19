Home Obituaries MacKINNON (Shippien, Lewis), Shirley Catherine “Shirl the Pearl” Obituaries MacKINNON (Shippien, Lewis), Shirley Catherine “Shirl the Pearl” By Abby Cameron - May 19, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter - Advertisement -MacKINNON (Shippien, Lewis), Shirley Catherine “Shirl the Pearl” – Age 82, passed away peacefully in the VG Site, QEII on April 29, 2017. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries CHIASSON, Alfred Robert Obituaries CUVELIER (Wyatt, Franklin), Shirley Jean Obituaries GARLAND, Maria Obituaries LEAFLORR, Frederick Albert Obituaries REID, Kenneth Joseph Obituaries TAYLOR, Annie F. “Ann”