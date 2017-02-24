BEAVER BANK: A long-time community volunteer and businessman is throwing his name into the ring seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination for Sackville-Beaver Bank.

Tom Margeson, the vice president of Lassonde Food Group, says he was inspired to enter public life by his late father Ken, a former municipal councillor and Deputy Warden.

“I’m proud of my longstanding connection to our community. Now I’m ready to give back in a new and exciting way,” said Margeson in a release. “The message I’m getting in our constituency is clear. Sackville-Beaver Bank needs a new MLA who will fight for the things we care about.

“I want to be that MLA as a proud member of Jamie Baillie’s Progressive Conservative team.”

Margeson’s community ties run deep. As a local volunteer he has participated in the Knights of Columbus, community theatre, youth mentorship and the MS society. He is also a past Chair of the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre and has taught Sunday School. He continues to volunteer in many community activities and is currently a director for the Grocery Foundation of Atlantic Canada that has generated millions of dollars to help children in need throughout the region.

“The people of Sackville-Beaver Bank know me as a dedicated volunteer and know I’m passionate about our community,” said Margeson. “My message to local Progressive Conservatives and the community at large is simple – “People come first” and I will work every day to be an outstanding voice for you.”

The Sackville-Beaver Bank Progressive Conservative association will hold their nomination meeting on March 9 at the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre in Middle Sackville at 7pm.

Besides Margeson, former Beaver Bank District 14 HRM councillor Brad Johns and Elmer Grove are seeking the nomination.

PC leader Jamie Baillie will speak at the meeting.

