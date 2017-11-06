MAYHEW, Olga Jane – Age 81 – of Beaver Bank, passed away November 1, 2017 at home with family by her side. Born in Halifax, she was a daughter of the late Alfreda and Frederick Brown. Olga married her sweetheart, Jim on August 26, 1967 and raised 3 children and had 7 grandchildren. They enjoyed many camping trips with their children. She also loved to knit, sew, and was an avid reader. Over the years her many health struggles led to an ever growing capacity for love and compassion. These changes helped her become a truly exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her humour and wit will be missed by the many lives touched by her love. She will be missed by her husband of 50 years, James Charles Mayhew; her children, Kelli (Derick) Thompson; Frederick James Mayhew; Tracy Mayhew-Tremeer; grandchildren, Jordan and Morgan Thompson, Connor, Ravenne, Lily, Devyn, and Merek Mayhew-Tremeer; beloved sister, Lorraine McDonald; nephew, Nick (Bonnie) McDonald, and their children, Miranda and Lindsay; nieces, Lisa McDonald, and her children Matthew and Alex; Marley (John) Dow, and their daughter Sophie; beloved sister-in-law, Shirley Gordon, and her daughter Leanne (Kyle) Gordon; siblings-in-law, Leona Milken, Gerald Mayhew, John (Erica) Mayhew, Effie Stewart and Jacqueline Mayhew; and many loving great nieces and nephews, and cousins. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, November 10 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 77 Beaver Bank Rd, Lower Sackville, at 3:00 pm, officiated by Ben Isenor, reception to follow. Heartfelt thanks to the Glendale Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness and her many loved brothers and sisters for their encouragement, loving kindness, and continued support (John 13:34,35). Special thanks to Northwood Home Care and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.coleharbourfuneral.com