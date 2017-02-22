FALL RIVER: It’s official, Dan McNaughton will don the Progressive Conservative colours for the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank riding in the forthcoming provincial election.

The former RCMP officer was officially acclaimed as the party’s nominee on Feb. 20. A nomination meeting to celebrate McNaughton’s candidacy will be scheduled by the riding association in the near future, a release from the PC Party said.

McNaughton, a decorated 35-year veteran of the RCMP, says he wants to take a lifetime of community service to the next level.

“More and more Nova Scotians are deciding every day that it’s time for Stephen McNeil’s Liberals to go,” said McNaughton in the release. “Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank needs a new MLA that will put the interests of our community first. I have the experience, community connections and passion required to be a strong voice for families in our constituency on the floor of the House of Assembly.

“I’m optimistic about our future together and energized by the challenge ahead.”

He said he was convinced to put his name forward for the PCs after meeting leader Jamie Baillie and learning about his long-term turnaround plan for the province.

“Jamie Baillie has a plan for Nova Scotia. He has an ambitious, pro-growth agenda that will make our communities thrive,” said McNaughton. “Nova Scotia has so much going for it. What we need now is a leader who knows how to unlock our potential. Jamie Baillie is that leader.”

Meanwhile, Baillie says he’s thrilled to have a candidate with McNaughton’s experience and community ties joining the PC roster.

“Whether it be as a member of the RCMP or in any of his community leadership roles, Dan McNaughton has built a life and career out of helping people,” said Baillie. “He has the perfect mix of real-world experience and personal integrity to be a strong MLA.”

McNaughton lives in Fall River with wife Sandra and children Sydney and Jacob. His oldest daughter Samantha lives and works in Alberta. He enjoys coaching baseball and hockey. He is a recipient of the 20-year RCMP Good Conduct Medal, and has earned his 25, 30 and 35 year clasps.

He is also a recipient of the Alberta Centennial Medal and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

McNaughton will be up against NDP Trevor Sanipass and Liberal MLA Bill Horne for the riding seat when the next provincial election is held.