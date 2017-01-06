FALL RIVER: September 2016 marked the launch of The Laker’s new online presence with a refreshed, updated and more user friendly web presence.

10. A 25-year-old Kinsac man has been charged with a number of drug offences following a traffic stop in connection to numerous robberies and thefts on Oct. 30 in Halifax.

9. Police were busy in the Wellington/Oakfield area during a two day span earlier this week, Sept. 25-26.

Halifax District RCMP responded to four incidents involving theft of vehicles and thefts from vehicles in Oakfield, Grand Lake, and Wellington, according to the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police’s Crimemapping website. The website can be found here: http://maps.halifax.ca/crimemapping/.

8. Reporter Pat Healey pens an opinion piece discussing the current labour strife and the closure of schools on Dec. 3 for their “safety” as Education Minister Karen Casey said in a press conference.

7. Police reported good news Oct. 31 that Gabriel Arsenault, a 15-year-old boy from Lower Sackville who was reported missing Oct. 24, had had been found and is safe. He had not been in contact with anyone since October 15. Gabriel has since been seen in the Lower Sackville area.

6. RCMP responded to a motorcycle crash shortly after 3 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Kelly Road in Wellington. The motorcycle driver, a man, was airlifted to the QEII hospital in Halifax.

5. Speaking to The Laker before walking in the Lions Christmas Express Parade on Dec. 4, Liberal MLA Bill Horne said he remained on the fence on how he would vote on legislation being brought forward by his government aimed at getting teachers “back to work.” Teachers were going to be at work on Dec. 5 anyways as part of work-to-rule.

“I have no idea how I am voting until I will be in the Legislature deciding what’s been said and what’s going to be done,” said Horne. “Then I will know.”

4. Darren Scott confirmed to The Laker that a rumour of a restaurant/pub coming to Fall River across from RaceTrac gas is indeed legit. He provided a little more details in the fourth most read story on The Laker’s website since September.

3. Halifax District RCMP are continuing to followup on leads related to their investigation into two indecent acts in the Wellington and Fall River areas in late September. Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police have been receiving information from residents regarding the incidents that occurred on Sept. 21.

On Sept. 21 at about 4:38 p.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of a man masturbating in the woods while watching children at a playground on Parkside Ave., Wellington.

Just 20 minutes later, at about 4:56 p.m. a second complaint came in to RCMP, this one from a soccer field on Foster Avenue in Fall River. There, a man allegedly exposed himself to children playing in the field.

2. The original link to the story, before it was updated, on police seeking the public’s assistance in the search for missing 15-year-old Gabriel Arsenault.

And our number one most viewed story since our launch was:

1. Human remains found by a hunter on Spider Lake Road in Waverley on Oct. 1 were identified by Halifax District RCMP as those of Cordell Stephen Weare. The Dartmouth man was last seen on Nov. 24, 2013. Police do not suspect foul play.