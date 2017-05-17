- Advertisement -

WAVERLEY: A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision between the motorcycle he was driving and a pickup truck shortly before 10 a.m.

The man, from Hammonds Plains, died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near 1700 block of Rocky Lake Drive. Both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions.

Cpl. Jenn Clarke, with N.S. RCMP, said the cause is under investigation at this time.

“The driver of the truck was not injured,” she said in a release.

Rocky Lake Dr. was closed between Bedford Highway and Duke St. while an RCMP Traffic Analyst examined the scene. It is expected to re-open later this afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” said Cpl. Clarke.

