BEAVER BANK: The local MP is well aware of the lack of support the previous federal government provided to residents in the Monarch-Rivendale subdivision in Beaver Bank when they had water issues.

The recent announcement that the feds will be funding a project to bring city water down Fall River Road, while they—along with provincial and municipal governments—left those in the subdivision to fend for themselves at their own costs, has left many feeling angst.

Liberal MP Darrell Samson said he understands their frustration, and has heard from Brad Conrad, who appears to be the one leading the charge to get some help for residents affected by the issue in the community.

“I’ve had numerous emails and letters sent to me from individuals in that area, and they’ve made a request for some support in funding,” said Samson. “What I have done since receiving some information is I have sent the request to Mayor Mike Savagae’s office with HRM. I spoke with the Mayor’s assistant.

“We talked about what happened then; why wasn’t it a priority; why did it not happen. My understanding is that water was needed because they were having a lot of issues.”

He said it’s his understanding at the time HRM did not have partners in the funding.

“There was no formal request that went all the way to Ottawa and maybe somewhere down the line felt that Ottawa was not investing in infrastructure of that nature,” said Samson. “It has to happen. It’s all about timing and infrastructure investment in that area.”

Samson said there was no initiation from the province or in Ottawa for funding for the water project in Monarch-Rivendale.

He said that doesn’t mean that questions can’t be asked to see if there is support now to help them.

“I have mentioned to them that I will do what I can and create a line of communication to try and help,” he said.

