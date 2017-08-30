WAVERLEY: A trip to Oak Island has given Shera-Lee Kerr the itch to bring a murder mystery dinner theatre to her own community—and she’s doing just that at the end of September.

Kerr, who runs and operates Party Patrol Event Company, is organizing a murder mystery dinner theatre production to be held on Sept. 30 at the Waverley Legion.

“I love doing these community events, and I’ve done a couple of these murder mysteries at home for parties and functions,” said Kerr., sitting on the patio at Good Day Cafe in Fall River “I went with my brother and sister to the Oak Island Inn weekend one a couple of years ago. I’ve had the itch to do one ever since.

“I figured why not do one in conjunction with the Waverley Legion, try to bring some younger people in there and see what the facility has to offer, but also to inject some fun into the community.”

Kerr was coy at naming the local volunteers who have put their names forward to be the cast—mostly because she doesn’t know them, except for one. Reporter Pat Healey has stepped up to be part of the cast for the dinner theatre.

With just a month to go, she is super excited about the dinner theatre. Doc McCoy Productions from Montreal is coming down—they write the production and train all the actors.

“I can’t wait,” she said.

Kerr said she decided to do the dinner theatre because the community needs more fun, interactive events. People don’t want to go back into the city, even if it’s just a short drive away, after working in there at the end of the day.

“This will bring the community together as a whole I believe,” she said

What can people expect at the dinner theatre? Kerr promises lots of fun.

“There will be a lot of laughter, a little bit of intrigue, and definitely murder,” she said with a chuckle. “The local volunteer cast will just add to the hilarity of it.”

The Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary will be providing the dinner to those in attendance. That meal will be Garden Salad with choice of dressing, Chicken Kiev with choice of potato & mixed vegetables, Fruit Trifle.

“I really think it will just be a fun night out,” said Kerr.

Tickets can be purchased three ways. First, in-person at the Waverley Legion Bar; secondly via Eventbrite -see ticket link – service charge will be applied; and through E-transfer to halifaxpartyplanner@gmail. com E-mail or text/call Shera-Lee Kerr 902-329-5377.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com