Nova Central are provincial U16 ringette champions

By
Pat Healey
-

Congrats to the Nova Central Ringette U16A girls on winning the provincial championship.

The team has several local players on the squad, and will represent the province at the Eastern Canadians in Montreal from April 13-16. They beat Harbour City Lakers 3-2 for the banner.

The local players on the team include: Laura Mansvelt of Grand Lake; Grace McDonald of Wellington; Arika Irwin of Beaver Bank; Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction; Hailey Soucy of Beaver Bank; and Paige Bodnar of Fall River. (Submitted photo)

Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

