Nova Central are provincial U16 ringette champions

Congrats to the Nova Central Ringette U16A girls on winning the provincial championship.

The team has several local players on the squad, and will represent the province at the Eastern Canadians in Montreal from April 13-16. They beat Harbour City Lakers 3-2 for the banner.

The local players on the team include: Laura Mansvelt of Grand Lake; Grace McDonald of Wellington; Arika Irwin of Beaver Bank; Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction; Hailey Soucy of Beaver Bank; and Paige Bodnar of Fall River. (Submitted photo)