FALL RIVER: Premier Stephen McNeil made the worst kept secret official early Sunday afternoon April 30.
McNeil met with Lt.-Gov. J. J. Grant to ask that he dissolve the government and call a general election. The election is set for Tuesday May 30.
By law, the campaign must be a minimum of 30 days and the election held on a Tuesday.
Here’s who is running for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank
- Trevor Sanipass, NDP
- Bill Horne, Liberal (Incumbent)
- Dan McNaughton, PC
For Sackville-Beaver Bank (Beaver Bank Road up to Majestic Avenue), running are:
- Brad Johns, PC
- Stephen Gough, Liberal (Incumbent)
- Dennis Kutchera, NDP
Others from the Green Party and other candidates may still put their name forward in either riding.
