FALL RIVER: Premier Stephen McNeil made the worst kept secret official early Sunday afternoon April 30.

McNeil met with Lt.-Gov. J. J. Grant to ask that he dissolve the government and call a general election. The election is set for Tuesday May 30.

By law, the campaign must be a minimum of 30 days and the election held on a Tuesday.

Here’s who is running for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

Trevor Sanipass, NDP

Bill Horne, Liberal (Incumbent)

Dan McNaughton, PC

For Sackville-Beaver Bank (Beaver Bank Road up to Majestic Avenue), running are:

Brad Johns, PC

Stephen Gough, Liberal (Incumbent)

Dennis Kutchera, NDP

Others from the Green Party and other candidates may still put their name forward in either riding.

