Laker-COMMUNITY

FALL RIVER: Premier Stephen McNeil made the worst kept secret official early Sunday afternoon April 30.

McNeil met with Lt.-Gov. J. J. Grant to ask that he dissolve the government and call a general election. The election is set for Tuesday May 30.

By law, the campaign must be a minimum of 30 days and the election held on a Tuesday.

Here’s who is running for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

  • Trevor Sanipass, NDP
  • Bill Horne, Liberal (Incumbent)
  • Dan McNaughton, PC
The candidates for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank (from left) Trevor Sanipass; Dan McNaughton; and Bill Horne.
- Advertisement -

For Sackville-Beaver Bank (Beaver Bank Road up to Majestic Avenue), running are:

  • Brad Johns, PC
  • Stephen Gough, Liberal (Incumbent)
  • Dennis Kutchera, NDP
The candidates for Sackville-Beaver Bank (from left) Brad Johns; Stephen Gough; and Dennis Kutchera.

Others from the Green Party and other candidates may still put their name forward in either riding.

Keep checking TheLaker.ca and our facebook page, and twitter (@TheLakerNews and @Laker_PatHealey) for online content regarding the election and their candidates leading up to election day May 30.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

SHARE
Previous articleLakeview woman faces impaired driving charge
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR