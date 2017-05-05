FALL RIVER: The leader of the PC Party and an MP with ties to Fall River visited the riding on May 4, hoping to boost Dan McNaughton to victory in the upcoming May 30 provincial election.

McNaughton will be looking to defeat Liberal Incumbent Bill Horne; NDP Candidate Trevor Sanipass; and Green Party candidate Anthony Edmonds.

Jamie Baillie and Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole, whose wife and family are from Fall River, paid a stop by at a gathering of McNaughton’s campaign team and supporters at The Turtleback Tap & Grill.

O’Toole is looking to beat several others to take over the position as Conservative Leader left vacant when Stephen Harper resigned the position.

- Advertisement -

Look for a story on O’Toole’s visit next week on our website.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com