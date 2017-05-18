O’Toole’s visit boosts PC Party’s Baillie, McNaughton

FALL RIVER: Just days into the provincial election campaign, P.C. candidate for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Dan McNaughton received a boost with an unlikely visit from a Conservative leadership candidate with connections to Fall River.

Erin O’Toole, whose wife Rebecca grew up here and family still calls the community home, was in town speaking with Amanda Debison from CTV and stopped by a gathering with McNaughton, his team, and N.S. PC leader Jamie Baillie at The Turtleback Tap & Grill on May 4.

O’Toole took some time during his visit to speak with The Laker about his reasoning for the stop and the leadership campaign to find Stephen Harper’s replacement and bring stability to the Conservative Party in time for the 2019 federal election to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think the PC party here in Nova Scotia can get things back on track,” said O’Toole.

He spoke about how he met McNaughton.

“I met Dan several months ago and he’s friends with my family that live here in Fall River, and he’s served our country in uniform (RCMP),” said O’Toole, noting he’s served in the Canadian Armed Forces. “I have a lot of respect for that. I wanted to come and show my support for Dan and of course Jamie Baillie.

“I think Jamie will be an outstanding Premier for the province.”

O’Toole said he believes McNaughton and Baillie can get the riding and province back to the essentials.

“The broken promises on education, on health, the lack of focus on job creation here in Nova Scotia, I know that’s a concern for Dan, and Jamie,” he said. “Jamie’s background in business and charitable work, no one will have brought as much experience to the Premier’s chair than Jamie Baillie.

“That’s what we need for this province.”

He said he is fortunate to have great support from Atlantic Canada, including that of McNaughton and Baillie, in his bid to replace Stephen Harper.

“I’m going to be the champion for Atlantic Canada, even though I’m an Ontario MP and served and got my wings in the military in western Canada,” said O’Toole. “I’ve got great strength across the country. I’ve got more MPs supporting me than any others in this race.

“I’ve got the experience to beat Trudeau.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com