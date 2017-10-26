Parade of Lights set for Nov. 19 in Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK: The 12th annual Beaver Bank Parade of Lights has a date.

Organizers have announced the annual event, which sees the parade winds its way from Barrett Lumber along Beaver Bank Road to the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre, will take place on Nov. 19. It will start at 6 p.m.

The route is roughly six kilometres in length. There are no walkers permitted in the parade and no entry fee for floats.

If you would like more information on the Parade of Lights or you’re interested in putting in a float you can contact Bev Hubley at 902-865-9415 or by cell at 902-499-1984.

The Parade of Lights is sponsored by the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Lions Club; the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre; and Station 48, Beaver Bank fire department.

If inclement weather postpones the parade, the alternate date is Nov. 26.