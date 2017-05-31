BEAVER BANK: The former councillor for District 14 in HRM has earned election in his attempt at provincial politics.

Brad Johns, who carried the PC banner in Sackville-Beaver Bank, handily defeated Liberal incumbent Stephen Gough, and will be one of 17 Tories to sit in the N.S. Legislature. Johns earned the win garnering 2,923 votes to Gough’s 2,155.

Dennis Kutchera of the NDP was third at 1,332; Mike Montgomery of the Green Party had 231 votes, while Rita Billington of the Atlantica Party had just 66.

“I’m very glad that we won tonight,” said Johns on May 30. “I’m honoured and humbled that the residents of Sackville-Beaver Bank have decided to give me a chance, this time at the provincial level.

“I’m excited to get to work.”

He said he has some things he wants to see done, including advocating for more mental health services.

“Whether it’s a Liberal government or PC government overall, I will certainly be pushing the agenda of mental health and trying to get more resources to kids in schools,” he said. “Hope to get back working soon making the community a better place.”

