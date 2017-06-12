BEAVER BANK: A goaltender from Fall River and a forward from Beaver Bank who’s playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League were both taken in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League’s (MHL) annual draft on June 10, held in Miramichi, N.B.

Evan MacKinnon, who is playing with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the QMJHL, was selected by the Truro Bearcats in the fifth round of the 10 round draft. Now, if MacKinnon was sent down or released by the Phoenix he would go play with the Bearcats.

In 54 games in his rookie season, split between the Rouyn Noranda Huskies who selected him in the 2016 QMJHL draft and the Phoenix, the Beaver Bank forward had five goals and three assists and four penalty minutes. He was -11 with the Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Newbridge Senators Under-18 team goalie Thomson Phinney, who calls Fall River home, heard his name called during the fourth round when the Yarmouth Mariners used the 45th overall selection to take the goalie.

In the PSHF league play, he suited up for nine games and had a 2.11 Goals Against Average, while in four ECEL games he had a 3.86 GAA.

