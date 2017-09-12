PHOTOS: Foot Race a lot of fun

WAVERLEY: Fraser Allen took on the task of running the annual Gold Rush Days Foot Race Classic just 10 days before it was to be held on Sept. 9.



PHOTOS: Foot Race Classic at McDonald Sports Park

Considering the 11th hour move, and even though the 5 k race that kicked off a day full of activities for Gold Rush Days had a low turnout, he pulled it off at McDonald Sports Park without any major headaches.

Reporter Pat Healey started his day off covering the run and snapped away.

Outside of not many people hearing about the adult 5 k run until late, there still were seven people who did it even through the early morning fog, while the kids race–held under beautiful sunshine–saw 30 participants.

Allen said he is already working on plans for next year and will be getting the word out about the event sooner.

Congratulations to all the participants and medalists for a job well done!!

