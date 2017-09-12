PHOTOS: Foot Race a lot of fun

By
Pat Healey
-
The 5k race is off at Gold Rush Days even as the early morning fog lingers over McDonald Sports Park in Waverley.

WAVERLEY: Fraser Allen took on the task of running the annual Gold Rush Days Foot Race Classic just 10 days before it was to be held on Sept. 9.

PHOTOS: Foot Race Classic at McDonald Sports Park

Eli and Isaac Patton of Windsor Junction do some warmup stretches before the 1.5 k Kids Race at McDonald Sports Park at Gold Rush Days in Waverley. (Healey photo)

Considering the 11th hour move, and even though the 5 k race that kicked off a day full of activities for Gold Rush Days had a low turnout, he pulled it off at McDonald Sports Park without any major headaches.

Reporter Pat Healey started his day off covering the run and snapped away.

Outside of not many people hearing about the adult 5 k run until late, there still were seven people who did it even through the early morning fog, while the kids race–held under beautiful sunshine–saw 30 participants.

Allen said he is already working on plans for next year and will be getting the word out about the event sooner.

Congratulations to all the participants and medalists for a job well done!!

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

SHARE
Previous articleVIDEO: Push at the final stretch for Kids Race
Next articlePHOTOS: Fun galore at Gold Rush Days
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR