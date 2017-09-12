WAVERLEY: The second weekend of September always means it’s Waverley Gold Rush Days–and that means fun for many.

PHOTOS: Gold Rush Days in pictures

The 2017 edition of the annual festival, which recognizes Waverley’s gold-mining history, was filled with plenty of fun and activities for young and old. It all began Wednesday Sept. 6. The movie night scheduled for Sept. 7 was the only victim of Mother Nature’s rain.

Kicking off the traditional Saturday of fun was the Gold Rush Days Parade; those attending the parade then could stop by the Heritage Museum for the tasty chickenburgers, before heading to the Village Green where bouncy castles; sno’cones, music, tattoo’s and a puppet show from Halifax Public Libraries kept people entertained.

While the number of entries may have been small for the parade, those lined along the route down Rocky Lake Drive from the N.S. Fire School and Highway 2, didn’t mind as they grabbed the candy that was thrown from floats and those walking.

Inside Station 41 Waverley, Little Ray’s Reptiles filled one side of the fire hall as kids sat awaiting to see many of the creatures Little Ray’s brings for these presentations.

Meanwhile, Bricks 4 Kidz was next door and also had the attention of several children.

Kicking the weekend off was the annual Klondike Night, put on by the firefighters with Station 41. It featured a fundraising BBQ from the Waverley Legion.

BND took the stage and got the crowd grooving as they counted down until it was fireworks time. The fireworks were shot off from Lake William, and according to many were the best they have seen in quite sometime.

The event wrapped up Sunday with the Firefighters Breakfast, served by Station 41 Waverley firefighters; the always fun Pet Show put on by Roaming Rovers; and a Nerf battle from Party Patrol Event Company (Shera-Lee Kerr).

The committee for Gold Rush Days is encouraging anyone from the community looking to to give back to come and join them. There are a few people who will be stepping back from the committee so it would be great to replace them quickly.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com