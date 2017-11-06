PIKE-LLOYD, Sharon Lee It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Sharon Pike-Lloyd at the Q.E. II Health Sciences Centre on November 2, 2017 surrounded by family after a long and well fought battle with cancer. She is survived by husband and soulmate, Stan Lloyd, her children, Scott Crowell (Lori Woodford), Leah Crowell, and Andrea Crowell ( Katrina Hodgson), grandsons Kingsley and Jaxon Cooper, brother David Pike ( Kathy Mutch). Seventy two years young Sharon was born October 4, 1945 in St. John’s Newfoundland daughter of the late Harold and Pauline (Rees) Pike. Shortly before Newfoundland joined Canada, Sharon and her parents immigrated to Canada through Pier 21 in Halifax. The family family eventually settled in Dartmouth, where Sharon grew up and lived for many years. . Sharon was a true and fearless adventurer, dreaming of the world yet to be seen, with Stan her devoted companion on their journey. In 1989 Sharon and Stan sold everything they owned and sailed to Florida on their beloved “Escape” (a small seaworthy vessel). Nine years later they returned home to Nova Scotia, and the adventures continued. Sharon was an entrepreneur, always willing to take the leap when opportunities arose. She was owner and operator of Goodies Gift Shops in both Halifax and Dartmouth and was co-owner of the Caboose Cafe in Pugwash. In Fall River, Sharon operated a wine store and Sears outlet. Later, she and Stan started Sweet Apple Catering, which ably served the Armdale Yacht Club in Halifax for several years. She was a poert and writer, she was brilliant and kind, if you knew her you have laughed with her. Her sense of humour was unrivaled. She welcomed everyone into her lifewith enthuiasm and encouragement. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank Sharon’s medical team, especially Dr. Daniel Rayson, who showed her such deep compassion. Sharon was a longtime member of St. Thomas Anglican Church in Fall River, where service will be held Friday November 10th. at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.