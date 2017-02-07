WINDSOR JUNCTION: The 40th anniversary of Keloose is shaping up to be an excitement filled weekend of fun.

The first meeting of the Keloose Committee was held on Jan. 29 at the LWF Hall in Fall River, with more than 15 people—from long-time residents to new residents in the community—turning up to attend and see how they can help.

Keloose will take place Aug. 18-20 with events spread out between the LWF Hall in Fall River and the Windsor Junction Community Centre and its grounds in Windsor Junction.

Currently, a Paint Nite fundraiser to assist in raising money to continue with the best fireworks show in HRM, maybe even Nova Scotia, is being scheduled for April 29 at the LWF Hall. More details will be released on this on the Keloose facebook page and The Laker facebook page as they become available.

Nick Yeomans, chairman for Keloose, said there were lots of ideas brought forward at the festival’s first meeting.

“We had a great turnout to discuss what we do, the ideas and events that are possible,” said Yeomans. “It’s looking like this year Keloose is going to be filled with a lot of activities for the whole family, and all weekend.”

He added local community businesses will again be called upon to donate/sponsor Keloose to make it possible. He also said MLA Bill Horne and Councillor Steve Streatch will be contacted to seek their support for the event.

One of the ideas talked about is moving the kids activities to the upper ball field at the WJCC to Saturday. That would help as the Sunday night fireworks show begins to be setup at 12 p.m., limiting the use of the bottom field and water area for activities.

The plan now is to have some kids games, including the Children’s Parade tentatively on the Saturday of Keloose, with food trucks and music with a few little things on Sunday beginning at 4 pm and running until the fireworks go off at 9 p.m. Of course, the fireworks is dependent on the weather and that there is no fire ban in place.

“All of that will be solidified over the coming weeks and months as we flush out the schedule for Keloose,” said Yeomans.

To keep up-to-date on the progress of Keloose 2017 and its 40th anniversary celebrations, like their page on Facebook “Keloose” and follow them on Twitter @Keloose2017.

Stay tuned to TheLaker.ca website and in the paper for updates as well.

