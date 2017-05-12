- Advertisement -

HRM: Sixty-one drivers were charged with impaired driving-related offences, according to statistics released by Halifax District RCMP/Halifax Regional Police (HRP) Partners in Policing.

The stats indicate that of the 61 drivers charged, 45 were for impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol; two were charged with impaired driving by drug; while 14 were issued driving suspensions for operating a motor vehicle after having consumed alcohol.

“Of the 45 impaired drivers apprehended, 30 were male, 15 were female and ages ranged from 22-63,” said Cpl. Jen Clarke of N.S. RCMP. “Of the 14 drivers suspended, 11 were male and three were female and ages ranged from 17-72.

Throughout the month, police received 32 calls from the public through 911 about suspected impaired drivers.

“Of all impaired drivers charged, 20 were a direct result of calls from the public,” said Cpl. Clarke.

Impaired drivers identified via:

Checkpoints – three

Traffic stops – 23

Suspended drivers identified via:

Checkpoints – three

Traffic stops – seven

Of the 30 drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect and charge at a wide range of blood alcohol content from 90-320 mg %.

Breath sample provided:

80 mg % to 159 % 17

160 mg % to 239 mg % (more than two times legal limit) – 10

240 mg % to 319 mg % (more than three times legal limit) – two

320 mg % and up (more than four times legal limit) – one

Of those who did not provide a breath sample:

Refuse breath demand – 14

Drug Recognition Expert required- two

Blood sample obtained – one

Total 47

Cpl. Clarke said Partners in Policing thank citizens for calling in suspected impaired drivers throughout the month. They encourage citizens to always call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is driving impaired.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

• Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

• Drifting in and out of lanes

• Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

• Making exceptionally wide turn

• Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

• Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

• Disregarding signals and lights

• Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

• Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

• Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Here’s what you should do if you observe a potential impaired driver:

· Call 911, state your location and provide:

o A description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, color, make and model

o The direction of travel for the vehicle

o A description of the driver

