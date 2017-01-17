Police investigating attempted robbery in Lower Sackville

By
Pat Healey
-

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery early this morning Jan. 17 in Lower Sackville.

Shortly after 2 a.m. today, a male entered a restaurant on Sackville Dr. and attempted to steal the cash register. The male left after being confronted by patrons and staff. No one was injured.

Police arrived on scene and were assisted by RCMP Police Dog Services. The suspect was not located but the investigation is ongoing and is now being led by the Integrated General Investigation Section.

RCMP say the suspect is described as a male wearing a grey hoodie with possible checker design, dark track pants with a light coloured line down the side of pant leg, dark coloured shoes and dark coloured gloves. The suspect also had their face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip – Tip 202 + your message to 274637.

SHARE
Previous articleMcNaughton announces PC Party nomination intentions
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR