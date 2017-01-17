Police investigating attempted robbery in Lower Sackville

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery early this morning Jan. 17 in Lower Sackville.

Shortly after 2 a.m. today, a male entered a restaurant on Sackville Dr. and attempted to steal the cash register. The male left after being confronted by patrons and staff. No one was injured.

Police arrived on scene and were assisted by RCMP Police Dog Services. The suspect was not located but the investigation is ongoing and is now being led by the Integrated General Investigation Section.

RCMP say the suspect is described as a male wearing a grey hoodie with possible checker design, dark track pants with a light coloured line down the side of pant leg, dark coloured shoes and dark coloured gloves. The suspect also had their face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip – Tip 202 + your message to 274637.