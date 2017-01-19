GOFFS: Halifax District RCMP is investigating the theft of a side-by-side ATV from Goffs Tuesday evening, Jan. 17.
Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media spokesman with Halifax District RCMP, said shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a motorist hauling a trailer got a flat tire and pulled off Highway 102.
“The driver parked the trailer, which was hauling a 2016 Polaris side-by-side ATV – on Aerotech Dr., secured the hitch and left to get a new tire,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “Within 40 minutes, the motorist returned to find the side-by-side stolen.”
The ATV is a Polaris Can Am Commander. It’s described as yellow with a lift kit and 18 inch tires.
RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this incident to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 902-490-5020. You can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.
–30–