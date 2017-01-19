GOFFS: Halifax District RCMP is investigating the theft of a side-by-side ATV from Goffs Tuesday evening, Jan. 17.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media spokesman with Halifax District RCMP, said shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a motorist hauling a trailer got a flat tire and pulled off Highway 102.

“The driver parked the trailer, which was hauling a 2016 Polaris side-by-side ATV – on Aerotech Dr., secured the hitch and left to get a new tire,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “Within 40 minutes, the motorist returned to find the side-by-side stolen.”

The ATV is a Polaris Can Am Commander. It’s described as yellow with a lift kit and 18 inch tires.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this incident to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 902-490-5020. You can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca . Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

