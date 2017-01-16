HRM: Seventy-one drivers were charged with impaired driving-related offences during December 2016, new stats released by Halifax District RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Partners in Policing show.

Of the 71 drivers, 49 were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol; four were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug and 18 were issued driving suspensions for operating a motor vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

According to a press release, of the 53 impaired drivers apprehended, 48 were male and five were female and ages ranged from 19-69-years-old. Of the 18 drivers suspended, 15 were male and three were female and ages ranged from 21-72.

Throughout the month, police received 34 calls from the public through 911 about suspected impaired drivers. Of all impaired drivers charged, 26 were a direct result of calls from the public.

Impaired drivers identified via:

Checkpoints 0

Traffic stops 24

Suspended drivers identified via:

Checkpoints 8

Traffic stops 7

Of the 40 drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect and charge at a wide range of blood alcohol content from 80-290 mg per cent.

Breath sample provided:

80 mg per cent to 159 per cent- 18

160 mg per cent to 239 mg per cent-(more than 2 times legal limit) 15

240 mg per cent to 319 mg per cent-(more than 3 times legal limit) 2

320 mg per cent and up-(more than 4 times legal limit) 0

Of those who did not provide a breath sample:

Refuse breath demand 9

Drug Recognition Expert required 4

Blood sample obtained 0

Total 53

Your Partners in Policing thank citizens for calling in suspected impaired drivers throughout the month. We encourage citizens to always call 911 immediately if you suspect someone is driving impaired. Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

• Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

• Drifting in and out of lanes

• Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

• Making exceptionally wide turns

• Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

• Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

• Disregarding signals and lights

• Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

• Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

• Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Here’s what you should do if you observe a potential impaired driver:

Call 911, state your location and provide:

o A description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, color, make and model

o The direction of travel for the vehicle

o A description of the driver

