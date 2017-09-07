Police seek suspect in robbery at Oakfield Golf Club

OAKFIELD: Police are seeking a suspect in a robbery in the early evening hours of Aug. 31 at the Oakfield Golf & Country Club in Oakfield.

In a press release from Halifax District RCMP, spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said at approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 31, a suspect entered the closed pro-shop where he stole cash and more than $3,000 in golf clubs.

“The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-eight, stocky build and

balding,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “He was wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to 'CRIMES' (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca

Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

