Police seek suspect in robbery at Oakfield Golf Club

By
Pat Healey
-
(File photo)
OAKFIELD: Police are seeking a suspect in a robbery in the early evening hours of Aug. 31 at the Oakfield Golf & Country Club in Oakfield.
In a press release from Halifax District RCMP, spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said at approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 31, a suspect entered the closed pro-shop where he stole cash and more than $3,000 in golf clubs.
“The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-eight, stocky build and
The suspect on video. (RCMP photo)

balding,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “He was wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.”

He said anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.
Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.
phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com
SHARE
Previous articleBechard, Barkhouse help N.S. to pair of lacrosse titles
Next article“It was a pretty exciting moment”
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR