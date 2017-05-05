Premier McNeil stops by Waverley for lunch with Horne, supporters

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate Bill Horne welcomes Premier Stephen McNeil to Waverley on May 5. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: On Day six of the provincial election campaign, Premier Stephen McNeil paid a visit to Waverley to have lunch with Liberal incumbent and candidate Bill Horne, campaign team members, and those at the Legion.

Premier Stephen McNeil says hi to Fall River’s oldest person at the fish and chips lunch in Waverley. (Healey photo)

McNeil was coming from a visit to the market and a wave with candidate Ben Jessome in Hammonds Plains, before heading off to have tea with seniors and Sackville-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate Stephen Gough in the Millwood area of Sackville.

Premier Stephen McNeil campaigns in Waverley on May 5. (Healey photo)

The Premier spoke with Reporter Pat Healey on several topics of interest in the riding, including the Fall River quarry, before sitting down to enjoy what he termed “a very delicious meal” of fish and chips, which is served every Friday at lunch time.

McNeil was greeted by supporters of Horne and those who were there enjoying their weekly lunch in support of the Legion. Also on hand was NDP candidate Trevor Sanipass and members of his team, who were enjoying lunch.

Horne is looking to hold onto his seat, but Sanipass; Green Party candidate Anthony Edmonds; and Dan McNaughton with the PC Party are looking to unseat him.

Look for more from McNeil’s visit on our website in the future.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Liberal candidate Bill Horne share a laugh with a volunteer at the Waverley Legion at their fish and chips lunch on May 5. (Healey photo)
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

