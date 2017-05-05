Premier McNeil stops by Waverley for lunch with Horne, supporters

WAVERLEY: On Day six of the provincial election campaign, Premier Stephen McNeil paid a visit to Waverley to have lunch with Liberal incumbent and candidate Bill Horne, campaign team members, and those at the Legion.

McNeil was coming from a visit to the market and a wave with candidate Ben Jessome in Hammonds Plains, before heading off to have tea with seniors and Sackville-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate Stephen Gough in the Millwood area of Sackville.

The Premier spoke with Reporter Pat Healey on several topics of interest in the riding, including the Fall River quarry, before sitting down to enjoy what he termed “a very delicious meal” of fish and chips, which is served every Friday at lunch time.

McNeil was greeted by supporters of Horne and those who were there enjoying their weekly lunch in support of the Legion. Also on hand was NDP candidate Trevor Sanipass and members of his team, who were enjoying lunch.

Horne is looking to hold onto his seat, but Sanipass; Green Party candidate Anthony Edmonds; and Dan McNaughton with the PC Party are looking to unseat him.

Look for more from McNeil’s visit on our website in the future.

