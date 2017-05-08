FALL RIVER: If it were up to Dan McNaughton, the Aerotech/Wellington Connector would already be out to tender and the proposed seniors development would remain at three storeys.

Those were two of the answers the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank PC candidate for the May 30 provincial election provided during a sit-down interview with Reporter Pat Healey at his campaign headquarters on Highway 2(the Subway building) on May 4.

McNaughton answered questions provided by residents, posted on The Laker’s Facebook page up to May 3, as well as a few from our newsroom.

The former RCMP officer discussed how any decision he would make if elected as the riding’s MLA on May would be “based around the needs of the community, based around consulting with citizens of the community, and based on bettering this community.”

- Advertisement -

McNaughton is looking to the voters to surge past challengers, including Liberal incumbent Bill Horne; NDP Trevor Sanipass; and Anthony Edmonds of the Green Party.

None of the candidates knew ahead of time what questions they would be asked.

Laker: How can you improve the riding? What is your platform to do that for the riding?

McNaughton: “I think the first thing we need to do is continue with the initiatives that are ongoing now. The water project is a nice start, but it doesn’t go far enough. There are far too few residents that have been serviced by the water project.

“My intention is to continue with the roll out of the water for more residents, working with all three levels of government over the next several years as funds become available.

“We need to attract business opportunity to Fall River as we need to retain our youth here and have opportunities for them when they graduate, whether it’s trade school, university, or whatever. When they look to find work, we’d like to be able to find them employment right here in Fall River.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “What is your plan to extend water service to the residential areas of Fall River that are not included in the current project?”

McNaughton: “Water is always an issue in Fall River and has been for a very long time. The current water project is a very good start; however, I will continue to look at ways to bring water to more residents through partnerships with all three levels of government.

“I believe it should be a priority, and I believe as time progresses and the infrastructure for the main water line gets in, there will be opportunities to provide more residents with more water as funds become available.”

Laker: (Reader question) “Bill 75 is still pretty fresh in our minds. What are your plans on repealing it?”

McNaughton: “A Jamie Baillie government has already pledged to repeal Bill 75. We’re going to go back to the bargaining table with teachers and we’re going to negotiate firmly and fairly with them. Bill 75 as it’s been brought in by the Liberal government is probably unconstitutional; it’s going to be the subject of a very costly and lengthy lawsuit on which the taxpayers of N.S. will be on the hook for.

“It’s our intention to repeal the bill, to avoid that costly lawsuit, and go back to the bargaining table with the teachers in good faith.”

Laker: (Reader question) “What are the candidates’ views on the need for seniors housing in the riding? How do they think the needs are best addressed?”

McNaughton: “Once again, seniors housing is a topical issue. We need housing for seniors. I can tell you it affects me personally as my mother requires housing and she’s unable to find suitable housing here in Fall River.

Laker: (Reader Question) “What are your views on the proposed amendment to allow four, five storey apartment buildings on the Carr Farm site on Fall River Road?”

McNaughton: (answered within the previous question). “I know there’s a proposed development on the Carr Farm property. I know there’s a lot of dissension on what the development should look like.

“I’m going to say that I don’t favour four, five storey buildings on that property for a number of reasons. One of which is the fact that the infrastructure needed to support a building like that. It would require a new fire truck. A ladder truck would be needed.

“Our firehouse is not big enough to put a ladder truck in so that would require a rebuild or a new firehouse, so that in of itself is a costly thing that can be mitigated by going with the original proposal, which was the three storey buildings and the townhouses. That’s what I would support to go on that property.

“To go further, I think we need to look at opportunities at other sites and properties to put housing in that is affordable and available to senior citizens.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “Since the Aerotech/Hwy 2 connector is approved financially, how come it’s going to take four years to be complete. There are plenty of companies out there that could have this done within a year or so. What are the candidates plans to speed this process up?”

McNaughton: “I think once projects are approved at the final level, then they need to go out to tender. It’s easy to approve something and put a date several years down the road where there may or may not be funds available for the project.

“It’s one thing to take political advantage of approving something that’s been spoken of and needed for many, many years, it’s another to put the rubber to the road, pardon the pun, and tender the project and get some solid dates for when it’s going to begin.

“I’ve always been troubled by politicians who announce lofty projects, and then the dates when they’re going to start are very grey and move around a lot. Once the project has received its final approval and the funds have been approved, then it should go out for tender and it should begin.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “The Fall River Vision Committee made it clear that there was a need for Seniors Housing in the Village Centre. Nobody questions that, but high rise apartments are not part of my Waverley – Fall River – Beaver Bank are they part of yours?”

McNaughton: “I think I already addressed that in my previous answer about the Carr farm development. I don’t support four, five storey buildings at that location.

“Things change as communities grow, but I would not ever support change to the density requirements in Fall River until there was a substantive community consultation.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “There are many university students that come home for the summer. What are your goals for providing work for them in the community of Fall River? How will you keep them engaged in their community?”

McNaughton: “I think that first of all we have a very robust and growing business community here in Fall River, and a lot of them have seasonal needs for employees. The employers themselves will look for students to employ over the summer. I think the students need to be out looking for jobs like other people are for the summer.

“Certainly, Fall River businesses, under me as an MLA, would be encouraged to hire locals to allow them to fund and continue their university studies over the summer.”

Laker: “What should people know about you that they don’t know?”

McNaughton: “I’m a family man. I have two young kids, aged 12 and 14; I have skin in the game when it comes to schooling in education. I’m extremely committed to resolving the issues around education and working with government to improve the environment in the classroom and for students.

“I am a tireless worker, and the decisions I make for this community as an MLA will be based around the needs of the community, based around consulting with citizens of the community, and based on bettering this community.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com