Q & A: Environment, seniors top priorities for Sanipass

First of The Laker’s series of Q & A sitdowns with the candidates in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank

FALL RIVER: Seniors and the environment are two key priorities for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank NDP candidate Trevor Sanipass as he vies to unseat Liberal Incumbent Bill Horne.

Sanipass is also looking to fend off challenges from PC Candidate Dan McNaughton and the Green Party’s Anthony Edmonds in the upcoming May 30 provincial election.

On May 4, Sanipass was the first of the four candidates to sit-down with Reporter Pat Healey for a question-and-answer chat involving questions from us and some from our readers, posted on The Laker’s Facebook page over a three day span from May 1-3.

If Sanipass earns the trust of the residents on May 30, he would make history as the first Mi’kmaq First Nation elected to the N.S. Legislature.

None of the candidates knew ahead of time what questions they would be asked.

Laker: What do you see as the biggest issues in the riding? In the province?

Sanipass: “Some of these issues I find, like with the seniors there’s no investment in them. I was brought up to honour our seniors, or Elders. In this riding in particular, Fall River, I know we need seniors housing. This is a really proud community and a lot of seniors don’t want to move away to live elsewhere.

“It’s a community that I find we don’t need huge storey buildings. We need something that reflects the image of this great community, something on a much smaller scale maybe. But we do need seniors housing in this riding.

Laker: How can you and an NDP government fix those issues?

Sanipass: “I have a good support from our leader Gary Burrill.”

“The other issue to go back to the first question is the environment. It is huge in all communities. And again one of those things where I was brought up to honour our Mother Earth, our environment. She needs us and we need her. We need to protect her from any harm. I’m not opposed to any financial growth, but we just need to involve people and have consultation process.

“I know there is an issue here of the rock quarry, and our leader Gary Burrill is behind me 100 per cent with that issue.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “What is your plan to extend water service to the residential areas of Fall River that are not included in the current project?”

Sanipass: “If elected, I’m hoping to work with all levels of government. I believe that is a municipal issue, but again if elected we could work together so we can have accessible and affordable water into our communities.”

Laker: (Reader question) “Bill 75 is still pretty fresh in our minds. What are your plans on repealing it?”

Sanipass: “Gary Burrill and the NDP have said that they will repeal any anti-union legislation that’s included in Bill 75 and Bill 148.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “What is your vision for the future of the Fall River/Waverley/Windsor Jct. area? What would the area look like after your time in office? What developments/services would you champion and what do you consider off limits for change?”

Sanipass: “Change is a big thing. Change to me is even making any small differences from this community or other communities across N.S.

“We need something for seniors. We need something that they wouldn’t need to move elsewhere. Fall River is a proud community and we do value and cherish our Elders and seniors. Something along the lines that would reflect the image of this great riding, like a smaller unit for the seniors, not like an old age home but more like a seniors complex.

“From knocking on doors, I understand we do have some artsy people as well so it would be great to have something for these artists.

“I’m still continuing to speak to people, and that’s what it’s all about. I do have a strong voice and a strong presence, and I could certainly take all of these issues and concerns and bring them forward to the legislature and work together as a team.”

Laker: “Speaking of presence, it’s my understanding that you’re not from the riding. So maybe speak about how you can help the riding, without actually being from the riding?”

Sanipass: “I can do that. My great grandfather was the Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaq Nation, which was all of N.S., N.B., P.E.I., some of NL and the Northern part of Maine. He didn’t just govern Eskasoni, but he governed all of these areas.

“I do live right next door. I live off Beaver Bank Road, and it’s no different than with the other two candidates. They live in Fall River, and yet we have Waverley and Beaver Bank.

“I do emphasis that I have a strong voice and I can put all of the issues and concerns together and let them be heard at the N.S. Legislature, where I will be representing them.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “If your constituents reach out to you in opposition/favour of something that goes against your party, will you vote on behalf of your constituents or on behalf of your party? How will you be held accountable? In other words, when the going gets tough, will you represent your party or constituents?”

Sanipass: “My constituents.

“I’ve said this to the people and I’ve mentioned this our leader Gary Burrill, he’s fantastic and a great leader. He’s the leader that we do need right now.

“Ultimately, I’m being elected by the people of this riding so that’s who I am representing, and he has my support with that.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “Fall River is going to go through major changes and development in the next few years. This is going to impact the health of the surrounding lakes, particularly Lake Thomas. With lake access planned for people swimming at the Snow Centre pollutants will be introduced to the lake. Also there is planned blasting to create an underground parkade for the Inn on the Lake site. How do you plan to protect the lake ecosystem and the fish, birds, and animals that live in and around it?”

Sanipass: “When I went into this politics I brought my teachings along with me. Again, it is the protection of Mother Earth. I’m all about the protection of our natural resources.

“With that, some of the teachings I have certainly aligns with the NDP’s policies and views. I know that I do have family that protect our lakes and water, and what I would do is that we just introduced the N.S. Bill of Rights and that’s important because it gives a voice back to the people of this great riding. Consultation is important. I’ve been through the struggles and challenges living int he reserve where there was no consultation and that was really important to me.”

“If it effects the environment in anyway, then you ask yourself if we really need that. It’s not only going to affect our generation, but the future generations, and that’s not acceptable. I will again work with my great team with the NDP and the people of Fall River.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “Since the Aerotech/Hwy 2 connector is approved financially, how come it’s going to take four years to be complete. There are plenty of companies out there that could have this done within a year or so. What are the candidates plans to speed this process up? “

Sanipass: “Once elected I am going to have to review it. I have to look at everything and see the process, see what’s affected, what’s not affected, and what company is best suited for that job. Will it affect the people in that area.

“There’s a lot of things involved, so I don’t want to just answer yes or expedite the process without really having the plan in front of me and carefully make those right decisions for the people of this riding.”

Laker: (Reader Question) “What are the candidates’ views on the need for seniors housing in the riding? How do they think the needs are best addressed.”

Sanipass: “We do need something for seniors. It would be ideal to have something on a smaller scale, instead of having four, five storey buildings. It doesn’t really reflect the proud community of Fall River. It just doesn’t.

“I went to the town hall meeting and there were a lot of people opposed to that idea. I spoke to several people afterwards and they mentioned if we had something smaller, not necessarily as a home, like a seniors complex instead, maybe a one or two floor building nestled in the forest in Fall River.

“This is a beautiful community and we do need something for the seniors to call home.”

Laker: What should people know about you that they don’t know?

Sanipass: “I’m genuine. I’m true. I’m humble and I’m compassionate. I certainly am a strong voice, I’m all about our people, about the youth, about our seniors, and certainly about our environment.”

“I am also a union member and a Probation Officer. My job is really great to me and the money is good. Sometimes I get asked why am I running for politics “is it for the money” “do you hate your job?” It’s certainly not that. I love my job. I love what I do. I really do want to make that change, whether it be a big change or a small change.

“I am also doing stuff as a professional arm wrestler. I’m working with a TV production crew right now. It’s going to air on APTN nationally in 2018.”

