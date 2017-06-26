Olyvia Pineo, Heather McNamara, and Olivia Skinner are all going to Camp Courage to learn about becoming a First Responder. The three were on hand helping to wash cars during the fundraising car wash put on by Station 45 volunteer firefighters in Fall River on June 25. The car wash raised $950.

Olyvia Pineo, Heather McNamara, and Olivia Skinner are all going to Camp Courage to learn about becoming a First Responder. The three were on hand helping to wash vehicles during the car wash.

Thanks to the generosity of the motoring public, and sunny, warm skies provided by Mother Nature, the fundraiser raised $950.

Heather McNamara smiles as she works at cleaning the truck.

Camp Courage is run by The First Responders Society and is an incorporated non-profit company established by firefighter, Andréa Speranza, in January 2006, for the purpose of introducing young women aged 15- 19 to careers as first responders primarily paramedics, police officers, and firefighters. It is completely 100 per cent free for the participants.

Pam Wolodka sprays the top of a car.
The ultimate goal is that the young women will leave with a sense of empowerment and the confidence to believe that they can achieve any goal, career or dream they desire.

This year’s Camp Courage will take place July 9-16.

Check out the photos that Reporter Pat Healey snapped at the car wash fundraiser by clicking the highlighted link provided and surfing over to our Photo Gallery section.

