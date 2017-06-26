FALL RIVER: Volunteer firefighters at Station 45 in Fall River had three extra helpers during their fundraising car wash on June 25, in support of Camp Courage.

Olyvia Pineo, Heather McNamara, and Olivia Skinner are all going to Camp Courage to learn about becoming a First Responder. The three were on hand helping to wash vehicles during the car wash.

Thanks to the generosity of the motoring public, and sunny, warm skies provided by Mother Nature, the fundraiser raised $950.

Camp Courage is run by The First Responders Society and is an incorporated non-profit company established by firefighter, Andréa Speranza, in January 2006, for the purpose of introducing young women aged 15- 19 to careers as first responders primarily paramedics, police officers, and firefighters. It is completely 100 per cent free for the participants.

The ultimate goal is that the young women will leave with a sense of empowerment and the confidence to believe that they can achieve any goal, career or dream they desire.

This year’s Camp Courage will take place July 9-16.

