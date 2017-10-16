Rash of thefts in Fletchers Lake

FLETCHERS LAKE: A rash of thefts in the Fletchers Lake and Fall River area are being investigated by RCMP.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said that since Oct. 1, there have been 19 theft from vehicles reported throughout their coverage region. Of those, 16 of the vehicles targeted were unlocked.

“Thefts have been reported in Tantallon, Fall River, Fletchers Lake, Lower Sackville and Eastern Passage,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “The RCMP is advising residents to protect themselves from would-be thieves by removing valuables from their vehicles and locking their vehicle doors.”

Sunglasses, cellphones, personal identification, and money were stolen.

According to HRM Crimemapping, a theft from vehicle was reported Oct. 13 from Brook Street in Fletchers Lake.

On Oct. 12, there was a theft from vehicle on Fletcher Drive in Fall River.

Police are investigating a theft from vehicle on Holland Road on Oct. 9.

There were several other incidents at residences reported on a pair of posts on the thefts on the Fall River Yard sale FB page.

Cpl. Hutchinson is encouraging residents to lock their vehicles, and if anything is taken to notify them immediately.

“Thieves look for vehicles that are easy to enter,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “By locking your vehicle’s doors and removing valuables, you make your vehicle less attractive to thieves.

“The RCMP encourages the public to notify police immediately if you observe any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood and to report any thefts from vehicles.”

Anyone with any information about these investigations are asked to notify police or call Crime Stoppers.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com