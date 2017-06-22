LOWER SACKVILLE: Police are searching for a man following a suspicious incident where a woman alleges she was approached by a man, before thwarting his attempts to grab her.



In a police release, Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police received a complaint that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday June 21, a woman was approached by a man on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

“The woman was waiting for a bus when the man pulled up beside her in a car and asked for directions to a street in Halifax,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “He then asked the woman to get into the car and help him with the directions.

“When the woman declined, the man asked her to add the information to the GPS on his phone. The woman agreed. As the man passed the phone through his passenger window, he grabbed the woman’s arm with a loose grip. The woman was able to easily release her arm.”

Cpl. Hutchinson said the man is described as having short, dark hair, a dark complexion and a thick accent that could not be distinguished. He was driving a green or blue hatchback car.

Police say the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca .

Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com