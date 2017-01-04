FALL RIVER: There were many brave souls–local and some from outside the Fall River area–that took the traditional New Year’s Day plunge into Kinsac Lake in Fall River.

Reporter Pat Healey captured all the fun in photos and also the excitement on video–posted on our YouTube channel–of the first two dippers to go in.

The revellers took the plunge during a break in the house concert that was taking place.

Some of the adults then attended the Levee at the LWF Hall, which was rockin’ with Dave & the Confused performing.