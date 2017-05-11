Road construction in Beaver Bank

By
Pat Healey
-
Laker-COMMUNITY

BEAVER BANK: Motorists are being given a heads up of road construction along Beaver Bank Road on Friday May 12.

Crews from HRM will be working between Windgate Drive and Danny Drive between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., said city spokesman Brendan Elliott in a release on the afternoon of May 11.

“Motorists can expect delays in the area and are asked to use an alternative route whenever possible,” said Elliott.

He said the municipality appreciates your patience while this work is being done.

