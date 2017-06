FALL RIVER: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents and motorists that road construction will take place from Tuesday, June 20 to Wednesday, June 21 on Highway 2 (Fall River) from Fall River Road to Coach Avenue.

Crews will be on site from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be stop and go traffic in place while work is underway.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route whenever possible.

The municipality appreciates your patience while this work is underway.