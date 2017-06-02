Road work continues in Beaver Bank

By
Pat Healey
-
Laker-COMMUNITY

BEAVER BANK: Road work will continue next week in Beaver Bnak, say officials with HRM.

HRM Spokesman Brendan Elliott, in a release on June 2, was advising residents and motorists that road construction will continue next week on Beaver Bank Road between Danny and Windgate drives.

“Crews will be on site each day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.,” said Elliott. “Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, weather permitting.”

He said there will be stop-and-go traffic while work is underway. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route whenever possible.

The municipality appreciates your patience while this work is underway.

