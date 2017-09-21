Road work today in Waverley

WAVERLEY: Road crews will be on site working today, Sept. 22, in the Waverley/Windsor Junction area.

In a release on Sept. 21, HRM advises residents and motorists that road construction will take place between Rocky Lake Drive from Cobequid to Waverley roads.

The release indicates that crews will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will stop-and-go traffic while work is underway. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route whenever possible.

HRM appreciates your patience while this work is completed.