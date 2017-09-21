Road work today in Waverley

By
Pat Healey
-
Pat Healey

WAVERLEY: Road crews will be on site working today, Sept. 22, in the Waverley/Windsor Junction area.

In a release on Sept. 21, HRM advises residents and motorists that road construction will take place between Rocky Lake Drive from Cobequid to Waverley roads.

The release indicates that crews will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will stop-and-go traffic while work is underway. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route whenever possible.

HRM appreciates your patience while this work is completed.

Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

