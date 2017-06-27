FALL RIVER: Jeff Morrison was true to his word.

The Fall River man said he would shave off his beard of 22 years if he could raise $1,000 in support of fellow Fall River resident Diann Robertson, who needs an Islet Transplant. That transplant can only take place in Alberta, so she needs money for her stay out there whenever the doctor calls her to go out.

Morrison did that–and more. The final count saw his endeavour raise $2,366 for Robertson. In total, the June 24 fundraiser at the LWF Hall, which included a band and silent auction, raised more than $5,000.

Before a hearty, supportive group of fellow community members and friends, Robertson and Jeff’s wife, Marg, went to town shaving off the beard. Marg said her hubby had the beard for all of the 22 years she had been married to him.

Robertson is seen volunteering her time in the kitchen at Dragons Football’s Chase the Ace every Friday night.

The generosity of the small community has brought tears to Robertson’s face. She was still at a loss for words 24 hours later.

”Words are not enough to describe what this means to me,” said Robertson on June 25. “What Jeff, Jez, and the rest of the community have done for me is amazing. The crowd at the hall was not big, but their hearts were enormous.

“I wish there was a way to show my appreciation , but for the moment all I can do is say thank you.”

