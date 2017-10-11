ROCKWELL, Elizabeth “Betty” Grace – 85, of Windsor Junction, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family in Hants Community Hospital, Windsor on Sunday September 3, 2017. Born in South Maitland, she was a daughter of the late Phyllis (Densmore) Brown. She was lovingly raised by her grandmother, Elizabeth Lavinia Densmore. Mom devoted her life to her family. Whatever interests and activities her children were involved in interested her. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Allan) Matthews, Hillsvale; Ricky (Judy), South Rawdon; Donna (David) Andrus, Bedford; grandchildren, Timothy Matthews (Jennifer), Aaron Matthews (Rianna), Jody (Anna) O’Connor, Kyle (Jessica) Andrus, Amanda Andrus (Krystal); great-grandchildren, Declan and Nora Matthews, Lionel and Faith O’Connor, Luke Andrus; very special cousin, Dorothy MacDougall. Betty loved the Rockwell family dearly for making her one of their own. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Walter “Bud”; infant son, Dale Linwood; siblings, Robert Byron “Barney”, Etta Gloria, James Harper. The family wishes to thank the staff in Unit 200, Hants Community Hospital, Windsor, as well as the staff at Gladys Manning, and her family physician, Jason Reynolds. Cremation has taken place. A service was held September 7, in Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie, Rev. Garnet Parker officiated. Interment will be in South Maitland Cemetery. Donations to the Lung Association of NS would be appreciated. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Betty may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com