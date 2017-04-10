FALL RIVER: The rugby season for the 2017 school year kicked off on April 8 as the Lockview Dragons boys and girls teams took part in the annual Icebreaker tournament they host at Harbour East All-Weather Fields in Burnside, near Dartmouth Crossing.

Reporter Pat Healey was in attendance and snapped photos of both the HERH (East Hants) girls battling Northumberland for our sister paper The Weekly Press, and the Lockview Dragons girls facing Citadel High in their tourny opener.

Check out the best of the 400 game action photos he took by clicking here to view our Photo Gallery section of our website.