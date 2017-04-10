FALL RIVER: The rugby season for the 2017 school year kicked off on April 8 as the Lockview Dragons boys and girls teams took part in the annual Icebreaker tournament they host at Harbour East All-Weather Fields in Burnside, near Dartmouth Crossing.

(Healey photo)

Reporter Pat Healey was in attendance and snapped photos of both the HERH (East Hants) girls battling Northumberland for our sister paper The Weekly Press, and the Lockview Dragons girls facing Citadel High in their tourny opener.

Check out the best of the 400 game action photos he took by clicking here to view our Photo Gallery section of our website.

A Lockview High Dragons player looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during game action on April 8. (Healey photo)
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

