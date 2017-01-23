FALL RIVER: The local MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook feels more supports need to be in place for Veterans dealing with mental health issues, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Darrell Samson said he is learning more and more about PTSD. He feels that individuals that have been diagnosed with that sickness do have challenges and need support.

“We need to be there for them,” he said. “They were there for us; we need to be there for them.”

He feels as a government they need to do better to assist Veterans. He has held a town hall recently on that topic

“We need to do more for them,” he said. “There are all kinds of ways we can do that. The service dogs are one way to do that. We need to, as a government, look at that.

“I have been articulating for awhile trying to get them a tax credit.”

Samson said the government needs to be proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to the mental health of its Veterans.

“Before people leave the military, we have to make sure that if they have certain issues that they have all the supports in place before they leave,” he said. “After they leave then you’re trying to get services, it’s a lot more complicated. That would be a big help I think.”

