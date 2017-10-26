A scary night of fun at Lockview

FALL RIVER: There were lots of screams coming from the spooky hallways of Lockview High on Thursday night, Oct. 26. But everything was just fine.

It was the screams of enjoyment–one would think–and the volunteer characters dressed up and who played their parts all bloodied up to a tee during Haunted High.

The Haunted High School theme this year was one focused on a Haunted Hotel, complete with a trip through the kitchen where two cooks are seen diving up a fake person to be a meal for patrons; and a walk through the Honeymoon Suite where a newlywed couple are seen arguing as the guy is alleged to have slept with his wife’s sister. His wife takes revenge and kills him, then comes towards those passing through saying “it wasn’t my fault” and asking those “you didn’t see it did you” in a threatening manner. She did have a weapon in her hand.

At least that’s how Reporter Pat Healey saw it.

There was also a point where a young girl shows something she made for the patrons and screams, to which her sister does not like and looks all worked up.

Haunted High is one of several fundraisers that the 2018 Prom Committee will be holding this year to help offset costs to hold this year’s prom. Keep an eye out for them!

Here’s the link to the full video of Reporter Pat Healey’s trip through before it officially opened.

VIDEO: Short clip of the tour through the Haunted Hotel