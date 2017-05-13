Selects host Get the Rust Off Spring classic hoops tournament

- Advertisement -

FALL RIVER: The Fall River U14 and U16 Selects boys basketball teams joined several other teams for the annual Spring classic, held at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.

In the tournament opener of the Get The Rust Off Spring Classic, held May 5-7, fans were treated to a back-and-forth game between the host Selects U14 squad and Dudes of Untiy, who ended up victors 52-40 at the buzzer.

The tournament also saw the U16 Selects compete in action in their respective division.

Checkout the best shots Reporter Pat Healey snagged during the U14 Selects game action on May 5 against Dudes of Unity in our photo gallery by clicking here.

