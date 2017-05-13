Selects host Get the Rust Off Spring classic hoops tournament

By
Pat Healey
-
Dan Seaman (21) of the Fall River Selects goes up for a shot during the tournament opener on May 5 in Fall River. (Healey photo)
- Advertisement -

FALL RIVER: The Fall River U14 and U16 Selects boys basketball teams joined several other teams for the annual Spring classic, held at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.

A Fall River Select tries to make a shot late in the game at the Get The Rust Off Tournament, held May 5-7 in Fall River. (Healey photo)

In the tournament opener of the Get The Rust Off Spring Classic, held May 5-7, fans were treated to a back-and-forth game between the host Selects U14 squad and Dudes of Untiy, who ended up victors 52-40 at the buzzer.

The tournament also saw the U16 Selects compete in action in their respective division.

- Advertisement -

Checkout the best shots Reporter Pat Healey snagged during the U14 Selects game action on May 5 against Dudes of Unity in our photo gallery by clicking here.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

 

SHARE
Previous articlePolice charge 61 impaired drivers in HRM in April
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR