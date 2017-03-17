FALL RIVER: Archer Michaud has always had a heart of gold, so when his Beaver Scout troop was assigned to do a project, he knew exactly what his would be.

Michaud, a Grade 2 student at Ash Lee Jefferson School in Fall River, along with his mom Julie are organizing a Shave for the Brave fundraiser in support of Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC).

It will be held May 28 from 11-2 at The Men’s Den in Fall River, who have graciously donated their services and time to shave as many heads as are signed up for the event.

“I want to shave my head for people, to help them,” said Archer. “I want to help those with cancer.”

Right now, there’s Michaud and three young school friends and The Laker reporter Pat Healey are among those who have signed up to have their beautiful hair buzzed off just in time for summer.

Other people can join them to have their locks shaved off as well, or donate to those doing it so far to show their support. All one has to do is go to ShavefortheBrave.ca and search for “Archer’s North Star Project” to sign up or donate to the event.

How you can help (click on the team name to go to their respective fundraising page)

Archer’s team page – Archer’s Comicbook Heroes

Pat Healey’s page – Shaving for a Cause

Jay Roy’s page – Cape and Cowl Crusaders

Archer’s team has raised $175 so far, but they have their eyes on bringing in much more—they would like to hit $2,000. Besides the shave, Archer and mom Julie, who has Stage 4 breast cancer, will be at the Sobeys in Fall River on May 6 selling “Shave for the Brave” paper hats.

The Shave for the Brave is part of the Beaver Scouts North Star Project. He hopes to help a young adult with cancer being able to get to attend YACC’s annual conference.

“I talked with the lady barber and told her I was going to shave my head,” said Archer, 7. “That’s how I asked her if I could do it here. They’re very generous.

“It’s really nice of them to say yes and let me hold the Shave for the Brave here.”

It didn’t take Pierrette Leger, owner and hairdresser at The Men’s Den, long to say yes to Archer’s request.

“He came in for a haircut and asked me if I would be interested in donating some haircuts for his cause,” she said. “I think it’s really nice that a young man like this would want to do that and try to raise money.”

She can’t wait for May 28 to get buzzing shaving all the hair of the participants.

“It should be interesting,” said Leger. “I can’t wait. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

