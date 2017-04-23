The Windsor Junction sign was one of many damaged this winter. (Healey photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The local councillor assures residents he has made staff aware of the damage done to community signs in the communities of Windsor Junction and Fall River during the winter snow clearing season.

Steve Streatch said every year there is damages that occur to community signs, speed limit signs, and other postings.

“We have had significant damage to signs in this area,” he said. “I have been in contact with our civic addressing sign staff and they’ve assured me these are all on the list to be repaired very soon.

“I will be following up with them to make sure that happens.”

